Senior most VHP leader Vedantam passes away

Chennai, Aug 29:

Senior most Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and its former International Working President S.Vedantam, also a RSS pracharak, passed away in Chennai due to old age on Saturday.

He was 93 and died due to old age-related.

He was one of the key persons in forming the VHP in Tamil Nadu and has served in various capacities and has served as various district units leader.

Born at Kollam in Kerala, Vedantam, who strived for the rights of the Hindus, joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1949 at the young age of 16 and was instrumental in conducting consecration of several temples, besides ensuring quality education and medical care through the VHP trust.

He had worked as an accountant in the TVS group before becoming a full-time VHP worker in the early 1970s and as served as the Tamil Nadu State Organising Secretary, International Working President, and International Vice-President of the VHP.

He was widely regarded as a pioneer who expanded the organization across Tamil Nadu.