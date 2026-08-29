Wellknown bizman & Gem Granites owner Veeramani arrested in POCSO case

Chennai, Aug 29:

Wellknown industrialist and Gem Granites founder-owner R.Veeramani and a couple were arrested on Saturday evening by the Greater Chennai City police under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl.

Acting on a October 6, 2025 complaint by a person of an NGO, police arrested him and also woman named Shanti and her husband Mahendra Simgan for allegedly abetting the crime.

He was charged with sexually harassing/assaulting a 13-year-old minor girl and recording videos.

Police said the person called the Inspector of the Anti-Vice squad wing and said an undentified man handed him over a pen drive at his office containing the alleged sexual assault of the girl at the bedroom of Shanti’s residence. It also revealed that another aged person has indulged in similar offence with a girl.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered the next day and the probe revealed that the person in question in the pen drive video was identified as that of Veeramani, who has taken a house on rent at Teynampet and had indulged in sexual assault of minor girls with the help of the couple, who were also entrusted with the administration of that house.

During raids at their residences and office premises, police siezed key evidences including photos of several minor girls and women. Based on that, Veeramani and the couple were arrested today.

The trio were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigations are continuing, police said.