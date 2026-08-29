MK Stalin’s security cover downgraded from Z+ to Z

Chennai, Aug 29:

The security cover for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has been downgraded from Z+ to Z category, following a periodic security review by senior officials in consultation with the State police chief.

Under the earlier Z+ cover, around 50 commandos and special-wing police personnel were deployed on a rotational basis round the clock to protect Stalin. The arrangements also included armed police personnel, a bulletproof vehicle and a jammer facility.

Officials said a security assessment report was prepared following consultations with Central and State intelligence agencies. After examining the report, the government decided to reduce Stalin’s security cover to the Z category.

Under the revised arrangement, up to 22 security personnel will be deployed for his protection. Security arrangements at Stalin’s residence on Cenotaph Road in Chennai have also been modified accordingly.