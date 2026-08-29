Jaishankar Reviews India’s Nepal Flood Rescue Efforts

New Delhi, Aug 29:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday reviewed India’s ongoing relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods in Nepal, holding discussions with senior Ministry of External Affairs officials and India’s missions in Kathmandu and Beijing.

The meeting focused on the evacuation and assistance of Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal and the adjoining Tibet region.

India has stepped up diplomatic and humanitarian efforts following the disaster, which has left hundreds dead, missing or stranded.

Jaishankar reviewed the situation with officials responsible for coordinating the rescue and evacuation operations.

The Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing have been involved in coordinating assistance to stranded Indian nationals and facilitating their movement to safer locations.

The floods have severely affected several areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, disrupting roads, communication networks and transport links.

A large number of Indian pilgrims and tourists who had travelled to the region have been caught in the disaster.

The External Affairs Ministry has been coordinating with the Nepalese authorities as well as local agencies to establish the whereabouts of those who remain uncontactable.

Indian officials have also been assisting those who have been evacuated and helping arrange their onward travel to India.

The situation has been complicated by damaged infrastructure and difficult terrain in the affected region.

India’s diplomatic missions are also working to verify information regarding missing Indian nationals and coordinate with their families.

The disaster has prompted a broad rescue effort involving the Nepalese authorities, Indian agencies and the armed forces.

The External Affairs Ministry has repeatedly advised Indians in affected areas to follow instructions issued by local authorities and maintain contact with the Indian missions.

Jaishankar’s review comes as India continues to receive rescued pilgrims and tourists from Nepal.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states have separately initiated efforts to bring their citizens home.

The Centre has said that the safety of Indian nationals remains a priority and that efforts will continue until those stranded or missing are traced.