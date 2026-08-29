Not enough

Meta’s decision to tighten Instagram and Facebook rules for users under 18, following an $18-billion settlement with 48 US states, is a welcome acknowledgement that social media cannot be treated as harmless entertainment for children. Stronger age checks, a two-hour daily limit, overnight restrictions and hiding “like” counts are meaningful steps. But rules on paper will mean little unless Meta can actually enforce them and prevent children from simply bypassing age restrictions.

The more serious question is not merely how long children spend online, but what they encounter while they are there. As critics have rightly pointed out, limiting a child’s screen time does not automatically protect them from harmful or addictive content. Algorithm-driven platforms are designed to maximise engagement, and children are particularly vulnerable to that model. Meta must therefore accept greater responsibility for the content its systems recommend, rather than placing the entire burden on parents and children.

The settlement should be viewed as a beginning rather than a victory lap for Meta. Governments must demand transparent enforcement, independent monitoring and meaningful accountability when platforms fail to protect minors. Parents, too, have an important role, but they cannot realistically police sophisticated algorithms on their own. If social-media companies genuinely want public trust, protecting children must take precedence over engagement, advertising revenue and time spent on their platforms.