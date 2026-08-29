Zion Raja’s New Film Targets Gen-Z Vibe

Filmmaker Zion Raja has begun work on a new Tamil film centred on the lifestyle, friendships, love and family relationships of the Gen-Z generation, with shooting commencing with a special pooja on August 24.

The film is being produced by Bestie Pictures and is positioned as a colourful entertainer combining comedy, romance, friendship and family emotions.

Dr S Karthikeyan has penned the story and dialogues and is producing the film, while Zion Raja has written the screenplay and is directing it.

The film revolves around ordinary incidents that take unexpected turns when the right group of people and circumstances come together, turning everyday situations into moments of comedy and chaos.

Misunderstandings, friendship, romance and family relationships are woven into the narrative, with the makers promising a blend of laughter, emotion and youthful energy.

Roshan and Sabari Ganesh play the male leads, while Asmitha and Varna are the female leads.

Ramesh Khanna plays the father of one of the protagonists, while Sujatha of Paruthiveeran fame appears as the mother.

The cast also includes Asmitha, known for Maskara, along with Ganja Karuppu, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Madurai Kalaiyan and Singamuthu in important roles.

The combination of younger performers and experienced comedians is expected to provide the film with its distinctive humour and energy.

Vinoth Perumal is handling cinematography, Jaya Murugan is the art director and Vignesh Raja is composing the music.

Vinu Sundaram is handling management, while Beaulet is responsible for costume design. Barani Azhagiri is the PRO.

The makers are looking to create a youthful visual style supported by catchy music, relatable characters and situations drawn from contemporary life.

For Zion Raja, the project marks another step following his earlier film Pothunala Karuthi. His next film, Samookavirodhi, is also awaiting release.

The new project is yet to be titled, with the makers expected to announce the title and further details soon.

With youth, family, friendship and romance forming the core of the story, the film aims to offer a light-hearted theatrical experience that can appeal to younger audiences as well as families.