Karunaas Marks 25 Years With ‘Enna Vilai’

Actor Karunaas is set to mark 25 years in Tamil cinema with Enna Vilai, which is scheduled for theatrical release on September 17.

The actor, who has worked across comedy, character roles and emotionally demanding performances, said the film holds a special place in his career and arrived at an important moment in his journey.

Karunaas said he felt he had been waiting for a film and a team like this throughout his 25-year career.

The actor recalled immediately connecting with the story when director Sajeev Pazhoor narrated it to him.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai is produced by Githesh Viswambharn and Anugopal Venugopalan under the Kalamaya Cineverse banner.

The film revolves around ordinary people, their struggles, dignity and hopes, according to the makers.

Karunaas said the film’s emotional core and its portrayal of ordinary lives made the project particularly meaningful to him.

He also stressed that while awards and recognition at international film festivals encourage filmmakers, the ultimate test of a movie lies with its audience.

The film has already received appreciation through screenings at various international film festivals and is now preparing for its theatrical release.

The cast features Nimisha Sajayan, Karunaas, Vijayalakshmi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Y.G. Mahendran, Motta Rajendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Chiththa Darshan, Mohan Ram, Chetan Kumar, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Kamalesh, Goli Soda Pandi, J.S. Kavi, Swaminathan, Deepa Shankar, Kavi Nakkalites and others.

Alby Antony is the cinematographer, Sam C.S. has composed the music, Sreejith Sarang is the editor and Tapas Nayak has handled sound design.

The September 17 release therefore carries additional significance for Karunaas, who is completing a quarter-century in Tamil cinema with a film that he believes represents the kind of emotionally grounded project he had been waiting for.

For the actor, Enna Vilai is not merely another release but a milestone marking 25 years of his journey from comedy roles to more varied and challenging performances.