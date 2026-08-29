Banupriya wins praise for ‘Motha Rathiri’ role

Actress Banupriya is enjoying a promising phase in her career, with her portrayal of Devi in the recently released Motha Rathiri earning appreciation from audiences. The actress, who has steadily built a reputation through distinctive and realistic performances, now has an exciting line-up of projects with some of the leading names in Tamil cinema.

A passionate performer from a young age, Banupriya pursued a Viscom degree at Loyola College before beginning her artistic journey with Bahrudeen Master’s theatre group. She later gained experience in the media industry before making her transition to cinema. Her association with Koozhangal proved to be an important milestone, with the film going on to receive international acclaim. She subsequently gained wider recognition through Thaai Kizhavi.

Recalling her journey, Banupriya said her opportunity to act in Koozhangal came through Bahrudeen. “I never imagined then that the film would go on to win several international awards. It remains a very special and unforgettable experience for me,” she said.

She said Thaai Kizhavi took her career to the next level, while her role as Devi, Bucks’ wife, in Motha Rathiri has brought her considerable appreciation. “I am truly overwhelmed by the response to the character,” she said.

The actress is now part of several highly anticipated projects. She is playing Kishore’s wife in filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Rajan Vagaiyara. She is also part of Love Bite, featuring Santhanam, and Om, starring Dhanush and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran. In addition, she is set to feature in a film directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Speaking about the new opportunities, Banupriya said she was delighted to be associated with talented actors and acclaimed filmmakers. “Being associated with such talented actors and acclaimed filmmakers is a matter of great happiness and excitement for me. I am looking forward to this new phase of my journey,” she said.

With her journey progressing from theatre to critically acclaimed cinema and now to projects with some of Tamil cinema’s most prominent filmmakers, Banupriya appears poised for an important new chapter. Her ability to bring authenticity to diverse characters could make her one of the performers to watch in the coming months.

