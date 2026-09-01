Ankur wins maiden WTT title, doubles gold

New Delhi, Sept 1:

Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee enjoyed a memorable double triumph at the WTT Feeder Olomouc in Czechia, winning his maiden WTT men’s singles title and then partnering Akash Pal to claim the men’s doubles crown.

World No. 78 Ankur defeated third-seeded Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the singles final to cap an impressive campaign.

Ankur endured an early setback in the singles final when Kozul edged the opening game 11-9. The Indian, however, quickly regained his composure and began to control the rallies with improved placement.

He levelled the match by winning the second game 11-4 before taking the third 11-5. Ankur maintained his momentum in the fourth game, winning 11-6 to seal his maiden WTT singles title.

The Indian had earlier combined with Akash Pal in the doubles event, where the pair also emerged champions.

Ankur and Akash defeated Hungary’s Csaba Andras Szantosi and Poland’s Alan Kulczycki Zalewski 3-1 (11-8, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9) in the doubles final.

The Indian pair began strongly, taking the opening game 11-8. Their opponents responded immediately, winning the second 11-4 to level the contest.

The third game proved crucial. Ankur and Akash held their nerve in a closely fought battle to win 13-11 and regain the advantage.

They then completed the victory by taking the fourth game 11-9.

The two titles cap a strong season for Ankur on the WTT Feeder Series. Before his breakthrough in Olomouc, he had already reached two quarterfinals and two semifinals during the 2026 season.

Ankur was also a finalist at the Europe Youth Smash in Sweden in 2025.

The Olomouc triumph represents a significant milestone in the young Indian paddler’s career and gives him valuable momentum as he continues his rise on the international circuit.