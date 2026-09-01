Pakistan set to send Rizwan, Imam home

Karachi, Sept 1:

Pakistan are likely to send wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq back home following the team’s disastrous start to its England tour, with the visitors having suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table after losing the opening Test at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs and the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs.

According to a report by Geo News, a decision has been taken to send Rizwan and Imam back to Pakistan.

The reported move follows a high-level meeting involving senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board after the defeat at Lord’s.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, COO Sumair Ahmed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, former Pakistan player and senior selector Aaqib Javed and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson were among those who attended the meeting.

A source within the PCB said the board had come under pressure over Pakistan’s poor performance in England, with the team’s results and its portrayal in the media causing concern.

Rizwan and Imam are reportedly on their way back home, while 23-year-old Abdullah Fazal, who has played two Tests, is expected to join the squad in England.

Imam’s position has come under particular scrutiny. He did not bat in the second Test after suffering an injury while fielding on the opening day. However, the PCB source said there were doubts over the genuineness of the injury.

The changes come at a difficult time for Pakistan, who have struggled badly with the bat in the series.

The team’s two defeats have also raised questions over the coaching setup. Hesson’s possible involvement with the Test side was discussed during the PCB meeting, and he is expected to remain with the Pakistan team for the rest of the England tour.

His presence has also cast uncertainty over the future of Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan will now look to regroup ahead of the third and final Test, with significant changes expected to both the squad and coaching setup as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep in the series.