Hesson likely to take charge of Pak for third Test

Islamabad, Sept 1:

Pakistan could make another major change to its coaching setup, with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson reportedly set to take charge of the Test side for the third and final match against England at Edgbaston.

The reported move follows Pakistan’s heavy defeats in the first two Tests, leaving the visitors 0-2 down in the series and increasing pressure on the team’s coaching structure.

According to a report by Geo News Urdu, Hesson could oversee the red-ball side after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat at Lord’s. The team had earlier lost the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs.

The development has put Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed under serious pressure, with speculation that he could be removed from the position after the England tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not officially confirmed the reported change.

Hesson, who travelled to England with Pakistan’s high-performance director Aaqib Javed, is expected to join the Test team’s dressing room ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston, which is scheduled to begin on September 9.

If the arrangement becomes permanent, Hesson could eventually take charge of Pakistan across all three formats, creating a single coaching structure for the national team.

The potential change comes after Pakistan’s batting collapsed repeatedly during the England series.

The visitors have failed to score 200 in any of their first four innings, underlining the depth of the problems facing the team.

Pakistan have also reportedly made changes to their playing group following the Lord’s defeat. Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have been sent home, while Saim Ayub and Arafat Minhas are among the players called up.

The coaching uncertainty and squad changes reflect the seriousness of Pakistan’s situation.

With the series already lost, the third Test will be an opportunity for Pakistan to salvage some pride, while the PCB will also be assessing the team’s leadership and coaching structure.

For Hesson, the potential move represents a major responsibility. He could be asked to steady a team that has struggled both with the bat and with consistency during a difficult tour.

A strong performance at Edgbaston could influence not only the outcome of the series but also the future shape of Pakistan’s coaching setup.