Sabalenka begins title defence with straight-set win

New York, Sept 1:

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka began her US Open title defence in convincing fashion on Monday, defeating Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round.

The Belarusian, one of the leading contenders for the women’s singles title, produced an assured performance to advance without dropping a set.

Sabalenka established control early in the match and used her power from the baseline to put Osorio under sustained pressure. She secured the opening set 6-2 before maintaining her advantage in the second.

Although Osorio attempted to fight her way back into the contest, Sabalenka kept her composure and closed out the match 6-4.

The victory gives Sabalenka an ideal start to her campaign as she attempts to retain the title she won at Flushing Meadows last year.

Sabalenka has established herself as one of the most formidable players on the women’s tour, particularly on hard courts, where her aggressive game and powerful groundstrokes can put opponents under immediate pressure.

Her opening-round victory will also provide confidence ahead of the tougher challenges that await in the later rounds.

With the defending champion safely through, Sabalenka now turns her attention to the next stage of the tournament as she seeks another deep run and a second consecutive US Open crown.