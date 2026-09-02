Rs 100 crore corruption in Madurai Jail : Madras HC warns DVAC to complete probe in 4 months

Chennai, Sept 2:

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a special team headed by a senior IPS officer to expedite the investigation into alleged large-scale corruption at Madurai Central Prison.

The court ordered that the probe be completed and a final report filed before the competent criminal court within four months. It warned that if the State government and DVAC fail to comply, the investigation could be transferred.

The allegations relate to inflated bills allegedly prepared for the supply of stationery to district courts and other government offices between June 2019 and June 2021, with the petitioner claiming that several crores of public money were misappropriated.

The court also directed the government to collect relevant documents, frame charges under applicable rules and complete departmental disciplinary proceedings simultaneously with the criminal investigation.