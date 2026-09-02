Woman beaten to death with helmet over clothes-drying dispute

Chennai, Sept 2:

A woman was allegedly beaten to death with a helmet following a dispute over drying clothes near Chennai. The shocking incident has triggered concern in the locality.

According to reports, an argument broke out over the drying of clothes and subsequently turned violent. The woman was allegedly attacked with a helmet and sustained serious injuries.

She was taken for medical treatment, but reportedly succumbed to her injuries. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are taking steps to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the woman’s death