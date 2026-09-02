BCCI summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman over overseas losses

Mumbai, Sept 2:

The BCCI has reportedly summoned India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and COE head VVS Laxman to explain the team’s poor performance in recent overseas T20I series.

India lost the T20I series against Ireland 0-2 and then suffered a 0-4 defeat in the five-match series against England. The BCCI is now set to review the team’s performance, including concerns over injuries and team management.

The three officials are expected to appear at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, where discussions will focus on India’s recent setbacks and the roadmap for the team going forward.

The defeats came after India had gone 16 consecutive series without losing, making the back-to-back overseas failures particularly significant.