TN CB-CID steps in on AI-generted Deep Fake scam video impersonating Vijay

Chennai, Sept 2:

The Crime Branch-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday stepped in to initiate stringent action following circulation of AI generated Deep Fake scam video with Hindi audio, impersonating Chief Minister Vijay, and shared on purportedly Pakistan-based Facebook IDs.

An official statement said during the regular cyber patrolling, the Cyber Crime team of CB-CID came across an AI generated deep fake video with Hindi audio by impersonating the

Chief Minister on Facebook. The videos has been created and circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms with an intention to cheat the innocent people.

In this video, general public were asked to contact a WhatsApp number for any financial help. In this regard, a special report was furnished yesterday (September 1, 2026) to take

action on the suspicious scam video.

Based on the report, a case was registered in Cyber Crime Cell, CBCID and taken up for investigation. Immediately, the social media platform, Meta was addressed seeking for information relating to the fake ID and also the logs. Further, request has been initiated for taking down the fake video.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several similar AI generated deep fake videos, portraying the TN Chief Minister offering help, are being circulated not only on Facebook, but on other social media platforms also. It was further ascertained that many of these videos were shared on purportedly Pakistan based Facebook IDs.

The CB-CID said Investigation is in progress to identify the perpetrators and also to ensure that the false content be removed from social media platforms at the earliest.