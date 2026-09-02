Karnataka Steps Up Push for Mekedatu Project

New Delhi, Sept 2:

Karnataka has intensified efforts to secure technical clearance for the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project, with Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayswamy meeting Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman Anupam Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the statutory and technical approvals required for the project and the comprehensive compliance report submitted by Karnataka in response to observations and technical issues raised by the CWC on its Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Chaluvarayswamy urged the CWC to expedite the examination of the project and extend the necessary technical cooperation. He assured the Commission that Karnataka’s Water Resources Department would provide any additional technical information or clarifications required during the process.

The discussions assume significance following a recent site inspection of the proposed project by CWC Member Yogesh Paitankar. The Karnataka delegation briefed the CWC on ground conditions at the site and discussed technical issues arising from the inspection.

The minister highlighted Mekedatu’s importance in meeting Bengaluru’s long-term drinking water requirements amid rising demand, rainfall variability and periods of water stress.