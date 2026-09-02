Rashmika’s ‘Mysaa’ locks November 27 release

Rashmika Mandanna-starrer pan-India action drama Mysaa will hit theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday, unveiling a striking new release-date poster featuring the actor in a fierce warrior avatar.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa features Rashmika as a Gond tribal woman. The newly released poster shows her holding a large spear, with battle wounds on her face, while a crowd and flames form the backdrop, giving the film a period-action look.

The film is being mounted on a large scale, with the makers promising high-intensity action sequences. International stunt specialist Andy Long and stunt choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee are associated with the action portions.

Rashmika has undergone extensive physical training to bring authenticity to the character. She also sustained an injury while filming a demanding action sequence and is currently recovering, with the makers stating that she is expected to return to the sets soon. Around 12 days of shooting remain, while post-production work, including VFX and the original score, is under way.

The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh.

Shreyaas P Krishna is the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy is composing the music. GM Shekar is the production designer, while Ayesha Mariam has designed the costumes.

Mysaa is scheduled to release simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27.