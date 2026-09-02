‘Immortal’ will offer Tamil cinema a new experience: GV Prakash

National Award-winning composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar says his upcoming film Immortal is an experiment in a genre that Tamil cinema has rarely explored. Describing the film as a vampire fantasy, mystery and survival thriller, he says the team spent a year shooting and another year on computer-generated imagery to create a fresh visual experience for audiences.

Q: What makes Immortal different from your earlier films?

A: Immortal is my experiment with a new genre. It is a vampire film, which has not been explored much in Tamil cinema. It is a fantasy, mystery and survival thriller. There is a portion about a man who has lived for 4,000 years, and the story travels through prehistoric times, tribal life and the present. There is also a major flashback.

Q: The film took considerable time to complete. Why?

A: We spent a year shooting the film and another year on the CG work. The producer had told us even before we started that this would be the process. We wanted the visual effects to be of international standard. The CG work was handled by firms in Canada.

Q: The film was completed before Lokah. Did its release get delayed because of the CG work?

A: Yes. We completed the shooting before Lokah was released. But the extensive CG work took time. We wanted to ensure that the final output was technically strong rather than rushing the film.

Q: What can audiences expect from Kayadu Lohar?

A: Kayadu has already become familiar to Tamil audiences, but they will see a different version of her in Immortal. We were halfway through the shoot when she signed Dragon, so this film will offer audiences a fresh look at her.

Q: How was your collaboration with composer Sam CS?

A: I did not give him too many inputs. Wherever I felt the film needed stronger scare moments, I would point those out. He has done the music and background score very well.

Q: You have worked on both small and big-budget films. How do you approach them?

A: I learnt that approach from Ilaiyaraaja sir and MSV sir. They treated every film equally, irrespective of whether it had a small hero or a big star. I grew up watching them, so I follow the same philosophy. Whether it is Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai or a commercial film like Youth, I try to give my best.

Q: Your National Award has a special emotional significance. Why?

A: It was my grandfather’s dream and ambition. Unfortunately, he passed away due to cancer. My uncle has also achieved a lot, and I am happy that I have been able to achieve this in the same lineage.

Q: How do you balance acting and music?

A: Planning helps me. I plan properly for the next 60 days. If you ask me what I will be doing next month, I can tell you exactly what I will be doing. That helps me manage both acting and music.

Q: What about your upcoming film Mental Manathil?

A: The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, is about 80 per cent complete. We have around seven days of shooting left in Chennai. It is a love story with an unusual combination of influences — something like what happens when Imtiaz Ali meets Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

Q: You are also doing several Telugu films. How is that journey progressing?

A: Lucky Baskhar and Irumudi were significant successes for me. I have several Telugu projects lined up, including two with Dulquer Salmaan and one with Anil Ravipudi.

Q: Your earlier film Kingston was also an experiment. What did you learn from it?

A: The concept of Kingston was strong, but the dialogue and screenplay did not work as well as they should have. With Immortal, we have worked extensively on the dialogue and screenplay. I believe the execution is much stronger this time.

Q: How do you view the growing use of AI in cinema and music?

A: AI should remain a tool and should not replace human creativity. I have used AI during the music process, particularly to demonstrate a female vocal scratch to a producer. But I would not use an AI-generated voice as the final product.

Q: You have also spoken about social issues. Will you continue to do so?

A: I will continue to voice my opinion whenever injustice happens. But when political parties take ownership of particular incidents, it does not work for me. I prefer to speak independently.

Q: Finally, what can audiences expect from Immortal?

A: We spent a year working on the creature. It is a survival thriller with some romance, and it will offer audiences a new visual experience. I believe Immortal will be something unfamiliar for Tamil cinema.