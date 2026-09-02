Sardar 2’ trailer promises bigger spy thriller: Suriya

The music and trailer of Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 were launched at a grand event in Chennai on Monday, with actor Suriya attending as the chief guest and unveiling the trailer. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the spy action thriller is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 10.

Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, Sardar 2 features Karthi in a dual role, alongside S.J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Speaking at the event, Suriya said he was stunned when he first watched the teaser of Sardar 2, initially mistaking its visuals for an international film.

“When I saw the teaser, the action taking place in the dark made me think I was watching an international film on Netflix. Suddenly Karthi appeared, and I wondered, ‘Is this our film?’ I was amazed,” Suriya said.

He added that the trailer had also left him impressed and praised the film for presenting a spy thriller with an authentic visual treatment.

According to Suriya, the film draws inspiration from real incidents and explores subjects that are not widely known to the public. He praised Mithran as an excellent writer-director with an investigative approach to storytelling.

Suriya also said the first Sardar had raised an important debate and expressed confidence that Sardar 2 would trigger an even bigger discussion.

Praising Karthi, he said the character of Sardar had become more memorable than the actor himself, calling it a major blessing for any performer. He noted that audiences still remembered Karthi as Sardar years after the first film.

Suriya also lauded producer Lakshman Kumar for backing the ambitious project and taking the risk of mounting the film on a large scale.

Karthi said Tamil cinema was not merely a source of entertainment but also an important part of Tamil Nadu’s identity.

“While many may be satisfied with scoring 40 or 50 marks, only a few aim for 100. The entire team of Sardar 2 wanted to score 100 marks. Achieving that is not easy, and the team has worked extremely hard,” he said.

Karthi credited producers Lakshman Kumar and A. Venkatesh for believing in the film and providing the resources needed to realise the team’s vision.

He praised his co-stars, particularly Yogi Babu, for his commitment to improving every scene, and appreciated Ashika Ranganath’s performance and dancing skills.

Karthi also said the film carries an important message concerning health and everyday choices. He expressed confidence that the subject would spark a major conversation among audiences after the film’s release.

Praising music composer Sam C.S., Karthi congratulated him on completing his 100th film and wished him many more successful projects.

He also praised S.J. Suryah’s energy and performance, saying that while an actor’s performance could be imitated, Suryah’s energy could never be replicated.

Karthi ended by assuring fans that he had given his all to Sardar 2 after keeping them waiting for nearly three years.

“I have not given you any reason to complain this time. I have gone all out. We have carefully created every scene keeping in mind what would make the fans happy,” he said.