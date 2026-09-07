Vijay turns fire on DMK over corruption, law and order

Chennai, Sept 7:

Chief Minister Vijay turned the heat on the DMK in the Assembly on Monday, launching a broadside over corruption, liquor-related irregularities, law and order and the handling of criminal cases, while asserting that the law would apply equally to offenders irrespective of their political affiliations.

Participating in the debate on the demands for the Police Department, Vijay alleged that corruption had become systematic under the DMK.

“The DMK will be wherever there is wrongdoing, and wrongdoing will be wherever the DMK is,” he said, accusing the previous regime of what he termed “scientific corruption”.

Vijay alleged that additional amounts ranging from ₹10 to ₹100 were being collected on liquor bottles. Referring to corruption allegations and Enforcement Directorate (ED) reports, he said those involved in wrongdoing were the ones demanding evidence.

“Those who indulge in corruption will ask for evidence, while those who have not indulged in corruption will remain silent,” he said.

Vijay names Senthil Balaji

Vijay made a specific reference to former minister V. Senthil Balaji while discussing the ED’s findings and corruption allegations. Citing an ED report, he alleged that several IAS officers had been involved in corruption along with Senthil Balaji.

The Chief Minister also questioned the whereabouts of an official facing allegations and alleged that the DMK had received between 7.5% and 10% as party funds.

Sarkaria report

Vijay also invoked the Sarkaria Commission report, asking those questioning his political experience and seniority to read the report available in the Assembly library.

He said he had respect for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, but maintained that his remarks were based on the findings contained in official reports.

On law and order, Vijay said vacancies in the Police Department would be filled and the force strengthened to tackle both conventional and cybercrime.

“Crime does not happen only on the streets; it also happens online. It is necessary to identify and prevent crime before it occurs,” he said.

He said deaths in police custody could not be treated as routine incidents as they undermined public confidence in the police. Action, he stressed, should be taken without discrimination in every custodial death.

Vijay said crimes against women and children would be dealt with firmly and called for stronger cyber-security measures.

‘Drug problem has deep roots’

Turning to the drug menace, Vijay said enforcement agencies had so far removed only “a few branches of the tree”, while the roots of the problem remained deep.

He said previous governments had failed to tackle the drug problem adequately, but cautioned against blaming drugs for every crime. Family disputes, property disputes and revenge, he pointed out, could also trigger violence.

Vijay said 36 accused had been arrested in connection with the murders of Kovai Amuthan and Chennai Dhanush Kumar.

“All crimes did not emerge in the last 100 days,” he said, making it clear that his government would not shy away from examining crimes committed between 2021 and 2025.

‘No politics in policing’

Vijay said the TVK government’s objective was to establish a corruption-free and honest administration and warned that corruption by government employees would not be tolerated.

He called for police stations to maintain closer contact with people in their jurisdictions and proposed digital-safety awareness programmes beginning at the school level.

He also appealed to political leaders to refrain from making derogatory personal remarks against women, saying freedom of speech and expression must be exercised responsibly.

Reiterating his government’s position on crime and politics, Vijay declared:

“Irrespective of which party a criminal belongs to, everyone is equal before the law.”

He said the police should be a trusted friend of those who respected the law.

Vijay also linked law and order with economic development, arguing that a safe and stable Tamil Nadu would be better placed to attract investments and ensure smooth industrial activity.

Vijay said he had not entered politics with a desire for revenge.

“Tamil Nadu is my home and the eight crore people are my family,” he said.This keeps Senthil Balaji clearly named and gives that portion its own subhead, while retaining M. Karunanidhi, Sarkaria Commission, Kovai Amuthan and Chennai Dhanush Kumar.