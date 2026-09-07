CM Vijay to reply in Assembly Today

Chennai, Sept 7:

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will reconvene at 9.30 am on Monday after a three-day break, with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay set to respond to the Opposition’s allegations during the debate on demands for grants for the Police, Fire and Rescue Services departments.

The Assembly is expected to witness a heated session as Vijay is likely to directly address the charges raised by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during the debate on September 3.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged that Tamil Nadu was “going in reverse gear” during the 116 days of the TVK government.

He claimed that around 550 criminal incidents had been reported during this period, including 200 murders, more than 300 cases of sexual assault, eight custodial deaths and 10 honour killings.

Udhayanidhi demanded that the Chief Minister directly answer the questions raised by the Opposition.

Responding to the Opposition Leader during the debate, Vijay had assured the Assembly that he would provide detailed explanations to all the questions raised by members.

He also asked the DMK members not to leave the House when he delivered his reply.

The Chief Minister is expected to focus particularly on the law-and-order allegations raised by Udhayanidhi Stalin when he responds to the demands for grants for the Police, Fire and Rescue Services departments on Monday.