Thiruma explains why VCK walked out of DMK alliance

Chennai, Sept 11:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has said the DMK’s approach towards its alliance partners was the main reason for the break-up of the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking at a wedding function, Thirumavalavan said the DMK’s failure to assess the strength of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) correctly was one of the reasons for its defeat.

“I had said that Vijay was a child born out of the RSS. But he did not seek the support of the AIADMK, BJP or PMK. We criticised him. However, Vijay sought the support of the Congress and Thirumavalavan,” he said.

He said the Left parties extended support to the TVK to prevent the possibility of Governor’s rule and that the VCK subsequently supported the TVK as well.

‘I did not move for a post’

Responding to criticism that he had moved behind Vijay because the VCK camp had become empty, Thirumavalavan rejected allegations that he had changed alliances for a ministerial position.

“Some people are spewing hatred against me by saying that I changed alliances for a post. If I had been interested in a position, I would have left when the Congress left. Even if I had been an MLA, I would not have aspired to become a minister,” he said.

Thirumavalavan alleged that attempts had been made to damage his credibility. He said there had been an attempt in 2024 to make the VCK leave the DMK alliance, but he had worked to ensure that the alliance did not break at that time.

‘DMK’s approach was the reason’

Thirumavalavan said there was no proper harmony between the DMK and the Congress and questioned several decisions taken by the DMK while handling its alliance partners.

“You made the MDMK contest on the DMK symbol. Would that not have caused disappointment among them? Why were more seats not given to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam?” he asked.

He said the induction of a new party into the alliance and the allocation of additional seats to it had also created problems.

“The approach of the DMK was the reason why the VCK, Congress and Left parties moved away from the alliance. The way the DMK handled its alliance partners was wrong. But no one who claims to be a fair-minded person is speaking about it,” Thirumavalavan said.

He strongly rejected the argument that the VCK had voluntarily abandoned the DMK alliance.

“It was the DMK that abandoned us. We did not leave the alliance,” he said.

‘Secular’ word was essential

Thirumavalavan also explained his position on the name of the new alliance led by the TVK.

He said an alliance could be projected as an anti-BJP front only if it was explicitly described as secular.

“I told Vijay that the word ‘secular’ should be included in the name of the alliance. Only then can it be a coalition against the BJP,” he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the VCK moving away from the DMK-led alliance and extending support to the TVK government. Thirumavalavan’s latest explanation seeks to counter the criticism that the VCK’s decision was driven by political or ministerial ambitions, while placing the responsibility for the alliance’s collapse on the DMK’s handling of its partners.