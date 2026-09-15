Meesaya Murukku 2 trailer blends love, gaana and true stories

The trailer of Hiphop Tamizha’s upcoming Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2 offers a glimpse into a story that blends love, gaana music, humour, action and drama, while moving between the past and the present.

Gaana music appears to be at the heart of the film, with the trailer exploring how the genre has travelled across generations. “Music is an emotion. How can it be controlled?” asks a dialogue in the trailer, hinting at a story about the emotional power and freedom associated with music.

The trailer also establishes a romantic track running through the narrative, with glimpses of the three female leads — Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar and Ramya Ranganathan. The film moves between different periods while combining its musical and romantic elements with action and comedy.

Adding another layer to the narrative, the film states that its story is based on several true stories. This gives the sequel a broader premise while retaining the musical identity associated with the Meesaya Murukku franchise.

Hiphop Tamizha has directed the film and also serves as its music director and lyricist. The cast includes Hiphop Tamizha, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Baskar, Harshath Khan, Nassar and Karunas.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Movies and Benzz Media Pvt Ltd, Meesaya Murukku 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25.