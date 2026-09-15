Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy gets standing ovation at TIFF

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, received a standing ovation following its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film was screened in the Centrepiece section at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Karthik Subbaraj attended the premiere along with Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, while producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain were also present.

Dorothy marks Karthik Subbaraj’s 10th directorial venture and is notable for being the first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in a decade. The positive response at the festival has added to expectations surrounding the film ahead of its worldwide release.

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor described the standing ovation as a deeply special moment for the team. She also praised Subbaraj for trusting the team with what she described as a beautiful and deeply human story, while thanking the cast, crew and production partners.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The connection with the veteran composer has been one of the highlights of the project, with the film’s 18-track soundtrack earlier being presented as a live musical experience in Chennai.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios, Sikhya Entertainment and Dhammam Films. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on September 25.