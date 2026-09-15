Venkat Prabhu-Vaibhav’s Tat Twam Assi completes filming

Filming has been completed for Tat Twam Assi, the upcoming Tamil film starring Vaibhav and featuring Venkat Prabhu in a prominent role. The makers announced the completion of the shoot, taking the film a step closer to its theatrical release.

The film is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, who made his directorial debut with the Malayalam blockbuster Malikappuram. His association with Tat Twam Assi has generated interest among Tamil cinema audiences, particularly with the film bringing together a fresh combination of talent.

Vaibhav plays the lead role, while Venkat Prabhu is part of the cast in an important role. The makers have so far kept details of the storyline largely under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the project.

Produced by Tantra Films, Tat Twam Assi has been mounted as an ambitious project and has been creating expectations since its announcement. With the shooting now wrapped up, the team is expected to move into post-production and subsequently announce further details about the film and its release.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s previous success with Malikappuram has also added to the anticipation around his Tamil venture. The director’s move from Malayalam cinema to Tamil is being closely watched, with Tat Twam Assi marking an important next step in his career.