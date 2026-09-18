COLD CALL – REVIEW A gripping mystery 

Cold Call is an engaging mystery thriller that takes a seemingly straightforward kidnapping case and gradually turns it into a layered investigation about truth, perception and public opinion. Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru in winter 2023, the film opens with the abduction of a prominent businessman’s 13-year-old son. What follows is a tense investigation in which four teenage market research executives find themselves under suspicion.

The film keeps the mystery alive by revealing the story in pieces and moving between the past and present. This narrative structure allows the audience to look at the same incident from different perspectives, creating uncertainty over what actually happened. The four youngsters at the centre of the investigation add another layer to the proceedings, as their involvement raises questions about whether circumstantial evidence and appearances can really reveal the truth.

The strongest aspect of Cold Call is its social commentary. The film effectively explores how media reports, public opinion and speculation can shape the perception of a crime. As the investigation progresses, the gap between the reported version and the actual events becomes increasingly important. The screenplay uses this contrast to underline how quickly assumptions can become accepted as facts.

Siddu Moolimani, Santhosh, Shree Vaishnav, Krishna Vijay, Balaji, Srikanth, Amita Ranganatha, Nisha Hegde, Mary Litty and Keerthana Pulki form the cast. Their performances support the film’s investigative mood, while director Thambidurai keeps the focus on the mystery and its gradual revelations.

Produced by Walkthrough Entertainment, Cold Call works as a suspenseful thriller while also raising a relevant question about the nature of truth: when a version of an incident is repeatedly presented as fact, does that necessarily make it the truth?