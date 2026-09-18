SIIMA Awards 2026: ‘Tourist Family’ bags six, Dhruv Vikram wins Best Actor

Tamil films made a strong mark at the 2026 SIIMA Awards, with Tourist Family winning six awards in the Critics’ Choice categories. Dhruv Vikram also took home the Best Actor honour for his performance in Bison Kaalamadan.

Tourist Family, directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, won Best Film and Best Debut Director. Sasikumar and Simran were honoured with Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, while Yogi Babu won Best Comedian. Vijay Yesudas received the Best Male Playback Singer award for the song Iragey.

The film, starring Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Shankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar and Ramesh Thilak, revolves around a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee family seeking shelter in Tamil Nadu. The film combines comedy, family emotions and humanity. Sean Roldan has composed the music, with Aravind Viswanathan handling cinematography and Bharath Vikraman editing.

Dhruv Vikram won the Best Actor award for Bison Kaalamadan, marking the third film of his career to earn him the honour. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film features Dhruv as a rural Tamil Nadu kabaddi player who pursues his dream while confronting social perceptions, violence and family challenges.

Dhruv underwent significant changes in appearance, body language and acting style for the role. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Ameer, Lal, Pasupathy and Rajisha Vijayan.

The SIIMA recognition adds another milestone to Dhruv Vikram’s career, while the six Critics’ Choice awards give Tourist Family a notable presence at this year’s ceremony.