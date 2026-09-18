Vijay to launch Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme expansion on September 22

CHENNAI:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will on September 22 launch the expansion of the State government’s breakfast scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools.

The expanded programme, named the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, will be formally inaugurated at Tiruvanmiyur in Chennai. The State government has allocated Rs 217.63 crore for the expansion.

With the latest expansion, around 15.30 lakh additional students are expected to benefit from the breakfast programme. The scheme will cover students studying in Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools across the State.

The expansion is intended to extend the nutritional support provided through the breakfast programme to older schoolchildren, in addition to the students who are already covered under the scheme. The government has been implementing the programme as part of its efforts to provide nutritious food to school students and support regular school attendance.

According to the Social Welfare Department, the expanded scheme will be implemented across the State, covering 15,910 government and government-aided schools. The programme is expected to provide a morning meal to students before the beginning of their academic activities.

However, the expansion will not initially be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts. The two districts have been excluded because the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in connection with the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls. The Social Welfare Department has issued instructions to District Collectors regarding the implementation of the expanded programme.

The September 22 launch will mark another expansion of the State’s school nutrition programme under the Vijay government. The government has allocated dedicated funds for the extension, with the objective of bringing a larger number of schoolchildren within the breakfast programme.

The scheme is also being positioned as a measure to support students from families that may face difficulties in ensuring a regular morning meal before school. By providing breakfast within schools, the government seeks to combine nutritional support with the broader objective of encouraging students to attend school regularly.