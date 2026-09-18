Vijay to campaign for TVK candidates in two phases from September 21

CHENNAI:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is set to campaign for the party’s candidates in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to begin after September 21.

Vijay is expected to spend two days each in the two constituencies and campaign for TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram. The first phase is likely to focus on public meetings, while the second phase, planned after October 1, is expected to include roadshows and further voter outreach.

According to party sources, elaborate arrangements are being made for the Chief Minister’s visits. The TVK is also planning the programmes in a manner intended to minimise inconvenience to the public, particularly in view of the expected crowds during the campaign.

Vijay is expected to highlight the performance of the TVK government during its first 100 days and reach out to different sections of the electorate. Party sources said the campaign would seek to consolidate the support the party has received among youngsters and women while also expanding its outreach among middle-aged and senior voters.

The two bypolls are particularly significant for the newly formed ruling party as they will be among the first electoral contests to be faced by the TVK after forming the government. The party has fielded former AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama in the two constituencies.

According to the Election Commission schedule, polling in Madurantakam and Dharapuram is scheduled for October 6. Campaigning will conclude on October 4 evening. The two constituencies are covered by Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts respectively, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force in connection with the bypolls.

Vijay’s campaign is also expected to focus on the TVK government’s policy initiatives and its governance record since assuming office. The party leadership is seeking to use the bypoll campaign to directly connect the Chief Minister with voters in the two constituencies.

Party sources have said that the TVK wants to secure victories in both seats and use the bypolls to demonstrate its electoral strength. They have also indicated that the party’s campaign will target the Opposition, particularly the DMK and AIADMK, though the outcome of the contests will ultimately be decided by voters.