TN Government Moves Supreme Court Seeking Release of Cauvery Water

Chennai, Sept 18:

The Tamil Nadu government has filed an urgent petition before the Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka to release the State’s due share of Cauvery water.

The State government has urged the court to ensure that Tamil Nadu receives water on a proportionate basis, citing the highly critical situation prevailing at present.

Tamil Nadu has also sought directions to Karnataka to release the State’s due share of Cauvery water in accordance with the Supreme Court’s earlier judgments.

The petition states that the water storage in the Mettur reservoir is currently at a low level and that the available water can be utilised for only around 30 days.

The Tamil Nadu government has further urged the Supreme Court to take action against the Karnataka government for failing to comply with the court’s directions despite repeated instructions to release the stipulated Cauvery water.