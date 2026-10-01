201 artistes celebrate Tamil heritage at Muthamizh Vizha in California

California, Oct 1:

Tamil language, literature and traditional arts took centre stage at Muthamizh Vizha 2026 organised by the San Francisco Bay Area Tamil Manram at Sunnyvale Bishop School in California.

Held under the guiding spirit of the Tamil cultural ideal, “Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir”, the festival brought together 201 artistes, including 160 children and youngsters and 41 adults, who showcased their talents in a wide range of Tamil literary, musical and traditional art forms.

The programme celebrated the three dimensions of Tamil — iyal, isai and naadagam — through performances and presentations covering Sangam literature, paintings inspired by Sangam works, Tamil oratory, pattimandram, villupattu and traditional arts.

Classical and folk traditions also found prominent space at the event, with performances featuring Bharatanatyam, silambam, parai, thavil, saxophone, various musical instruments and Tamil music. The artistes received an enthusiastic response from the audience, with each presentation highlighting a different facet of Tamil culture and heritage.

A major highlight of the festival was the participation of the younger generation. The presence of 160 children and youngsters on stage reflected their continuing engagement with Tamil language, literature and arts in the Bay Area.

Their participation also underlined the efforts of Tamil families and the community to keep the language and cultural traditions connected with the next generation. The organisers said the enthusiasm shown by the youngsters offered encouragement that Tamil would continue to flourish across generations.

The San Francisco Bay Area Tamil Manram thanked the artistes, trainers, parents, participants, volunteers, coordinators, audience members, patrons, supporters and executive committee members whose contribution helped stage the festival.

The organisers said the event was a celebration not merely of Tamil language but also of the richness and diversity of Tamil heritage, bringing together the community through literature, music, theatre and traditional arts.