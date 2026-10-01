Who is Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot hailed as a hero?

NEW DELHI:

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot at the centre of the dramatic flydubai emergency, has been hailed for his courage after he fought off his co-pilot during an alleged attempt to sabotage the aircraft mid-air.

Machchhar has been working with flydubai for the past four years. Before joining the Dubai-based airline, he spent about 10 years with Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet. He has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience, primarily on the Boeing 737, and has logged over 9,750 flying hours.

He joined SpiceJet in 2011 and held several key flying roles, including line training captain and senior commander. In June 2022, he left the airline and joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain. His brother has also recently joined flydubai.

Machchhar was commanding Flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Wednesday morning, when an altercation broke out in the cockpit.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the pilots allegedly attacked the other and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s systems. Machchhar was stabbed during the struggle but continued to fight back.

The situation became critical as the aircraft reportedly lost more than 17,400 feet in about two minutes during the cockpit struggle. A crew member and a passenger managed to enter the cockpit and subdue the alleged attacker, while the aircraft was eventually stabilised and diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

All passengers were reported safe. The suspect was arrested and is being questioned by Saudi authorities. The passengers included citizens of Israel, India and the UAE, while the US State Department said four American citizens were also on board.

Machchhar was injured in the incident and was receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia. The Indian Embassy said his condition was stable.

His actions have drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Modi described his conduct as an example of immense courage and resolve in protecting lives.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the incident is investigated. The dramatic episode has brought Captain Machchhar’s years of experience and training into sharp focus, as the Indian pilot found himself facing an extraordinary emergency at 30,000 feet.