Modi praises Indian pilot for averting Flydubai tragedy

NEW DELHI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” for his courage in saving 174 lives aboard a Flydubai flight after he was seriously injured in an alleged knife attack by his co-pilot.

Machchhar, who was flying from the UAE to Israel, managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. Two pilots travelling on board then took control and safely landed the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

“India is proud of Captain Machchhar,” Modi said, wishing him a speedy recovery. Machchhar, who underwent surgery, was reported to be stable. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also praised him.