Jailer 2 – review

When Rajinism roars, the theatre erupts

Some films are watched. Some films are celebrated. And then there is a Rajinikanth film, where every stylish walk, mischievous smile, slow-motion entry and trademark pose becomes an occasion for whistles and cheers. Jailer 2 is an unapologetic celebration of Rajinikanth, delivering the kind of theatrical high that reminds us why Rajinism is an emotion rather than merely a style.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer whose seemingly peaceful life is once again disrupted by revenge, crime and dangerous adversaries. The story revolves around the hunt for the person responsible for Varman’s death. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Dileep, who seeks revenge for the death of his close friend. Muthuvel’s ordinary existence in Kerala takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a driver for a local fruit-trading don, Moorthi, drawing him into a larger criminal network involving statue smuggling and powerful enemies. The narrative follows the familiar Jailer template of hidden identities, revenge and explosive confrontations, but Nelson knows how to package these elements for maximum theatrical impact.

Rajinikanth is the undisputed heart and soul of the film. The man knows exactly how to command a screen without trying too hard. A raised eyebrow, a knowing smile, a measured walk or a sudden burst of action is enough to set the audience roaring. His effortless swagger and impeccable timing elevate even familiar situations into fan moments. Nelson understands that the magic lies not merely in what the Superstar does, but in how long the camera allows us to savour it. The result is pure Thalaivarism, served generously.

And what is a Rajini film without the music that makes every elevation feel larger than life? Anirudh Ravichander delivers a thunderous background score that charges the action sequences and amplifies the impact of key entrances. The beats hit hard, the musical cues build anticipation, and the high points receive an extra dose of adrenaline. Anirudh is not merely accompanying the action; he is fuelling the frenzy. Together, Rajinikanth’s screen presence and Anirudh’s soundscape create moments tailor-made for a packed theatre.

The star cameos are another major attraction. Mohanlal returns as Matthew, while Shiva Rajkumar reprises Narasimha, bringing back the cross-industry star power that added considerable excitement to the first film. Jackie Shroff returns as Kamdev, adding to the formidable line-up. Their appearances provide the kind of big-screen encounters that fans eagerly anticipate, reinforcing the film’s larger-than-life appeal.

The new additions further enrich the ensemble. Hrithik Roshan’s special appearance is among the film’s talking points, while Vijay Sethupathi adds another layer of star power. S.J. Suryah plays Bodhi Kalpak, a formidable adversary, with Vidya Balan as Kaantha and Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri Kalpak. The newcomers bring fresh personalities into Muthuvel’s world, giving the conflict a wider canvas. S.J. Suryah’s presence adds intrigue, while Vidya Balan lends style and substance to the proceedings.

Suraj Venjaramoodu brings menace and humour to Dileep, while Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana provide comic relief. Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa return to the franchise, adding continuity to Muthuvel’s personal world. The supporting cast includes Hakim Shahjahan, Kottayam Nazeer, Sunil Sugatha, Sujith Shankar, Anna Rajan and Vineeth Thattil. Shamna Kasim and Nora Fatehi feature in special dance numbers, adding glamour to the spectacle. With such an expansive ensemble, the film offers plenty of star power, though not every supporting character gets equal narrative space.

Nelson’s familiar mix of deadpan humour, quirky characterisation and sudden bursts of violence keeps the film recognisably within his cinematic universe. His biggest strength is his understanding of audience anticipation: he knows when to stretch a moment, when to spring a surprise and when to let Anirudh take over. At times, the revenge-driven storyline feels familiar, and the parade of star appearances threatens to compete with the central narrative. But the film’s primary promise is not reinvention; it is entertainment delivered on a grand scale.

Jailer 2 is a feast for the senses and, above all, a celebration of the phenomenon called Rajinikanth. The story provides the framework, Nelson supplies the style, Anirudh brings the thunder, and the cameos add the sparkle. But it is the Superstar’s swagger that holds everything together.

For fans, every pose is poetry, every entry an event and every elevation a goosebumps moment. Watched amid the whistles and celebrations of fellow fans, the experience becomes even more electric. Logic may debate the film. The heart simply whistles. When Rajini is on screen, the theatre belongs to him!