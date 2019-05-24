Leaders react differently to 2019 general elections results

Chennai: Leaders from various political parties extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to rule the country for the second consecutive term.

Also, leaders reacted to the by-poll results in the State, where the ruling AIADMK won nine seats and DMK, 13.

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamilnadu Chief Minister



The people of our country have honoured you (Modi) with a second consecutive term. I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best.

O Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister



I would like to convey my hearty congratulations for your spectacular performance and landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. I am sure that the decisive mandate given by the citizens of India, brushing aside the false propaganda by the Opposition parties, would inspire you to continue your good efforts to lead our country on the path of peace and prosperity.

M K Stalin

DMK president

I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory. We hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity.

On Lok Sabha results in Tamilnadu:

With folded hands, we accept the resounding victory given to the DMK alliance by the people of Tamilnadu. During the next five years, we will work hard to fulfil the promises made and protect the interests of our State.

Kanimozhi

DMK

I extend my wishes to BJP which has won in the Lok Sabha elections. The victory of DMK in Lok Sabha elections prove that Tamilnadu functions independently.

K S Alagiri

TNCC chief



It was a fight between two ideologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won and India has lost.

Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State president

My view on the (Tamilnadu) poll result is that people have committed a mistake because if they had voted for someone not accused of corruption or selfish politics, people would have reaped more benefits.

Vaiko

MDMK chief

DMK chief MK Stalin will soon become the next Chief Minister. He has been recognised as a leader who would guide Tamilnadu and protect it as well as the Dravidian movement.

Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK chief

Although the entire country is sailing in one direction, this election proves that religious propaganda will not work in the land of Tamils and that Tamilnadu always upholds social justice.

Dr S Ramadoss

PMK founder

PMK wholeheartedly extends its greetings to Narendra Modi for winning in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He has been elected once again because he fulfilled the promises made in the previous polls.

T T V Dhinakaran

AMMK founder

As taught by Amma (Jayalalithaa), we will rise again like the phoenix. With continuous efforts, we will win the hearts of the Tamil people and AMMK will give voice to the problems of the State always.