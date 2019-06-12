AL Vijay plans big for Jayalalithaa bio-pic ‘Thalavi’

Close on the heels of Devi 2‘s release, filmmaker A L Vijay is all set to begin his dream venture – a bio-pic on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi.

Ace Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will play the title role and the script will be written by Baahubali fame Vijayendra Prasad.

Speaking about the venture, Vijay, says, “Thalaivi will be completed in next one-an-half-years. It will be a tribute to a woman who came up the hard way in a male-dominated society. Kangana is putting on weight to suit the part, she is also taking up Tamil classes and Bharatanatyam lessons.”

He adds, “Artistes for key characters including MGR and Sasikala haven’t been confirmed yet. Working with Vijayendra Prasad has taught me a lot.”

Interestingly, N Lingusamy is in the process of making a movie on Jayalalithaa and so is writer Manimekalai. Ace filmmaker Gautham Menon is coming out with a web series on Jayalalithaa in which Ramya Krishnan plays the lead role.