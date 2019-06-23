Nadigar Sangam polls: Victory for justice, says Vishal

Chennai: Efforts were made to stop elections to Nadigar Sangam. With Madras High Court passed an interim order permitting the association to conduct elections as scheduled today justice has prevailed, said actor Vishal.

The incumbent general secretary of the association said, “Completing the construction of Nadigar Sangam building is our goal. Hence we (Pandavar Ani) are re-contesting the election.”

Wishing all the best to their opponents Swami Sankaradas Ani, Vishal, said, “It is unfortunate that they intimidated a Judge who as hearing petitions filed regard the conduct of elections.” On delay in artistes in outstation receiving postal ballots, Vishal, said, “All were dispatched on time. We wonder why many have not received it yet.”

Alleging that elections are being conducted in a hurried manner, actor Ramesh Khanna, said, “I wonder what the motive is behind holding elections today. Since the Registrar of Societies cancelled the elections on Thursday, many had left for shooting. It is difficult for them to come and vote.”

The way postal ballots were sent to members has let loose lots of questions, he added.

Actress Khushbu, who is contesting the elections on behalf of Pandavar Ani, said, ‘All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of elections. I hope everyone comes and cast their vote.’

Speaking to News Today, actress Rohini, said, “Our goal is to complete the construction of our Nadigar Sangam building. Instead on one individual contributing money, we want everyone of us conduct cultural shows and star nites to raise money. It should be a collaborative effort.”

Actress Sangeetha, a candidate in Swami Sankaradas Ani, said, “It is unfortunate that elections are being conducted in such short notice. No proper information was sent to members. I really don’t know the motive behind this act.”