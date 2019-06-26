Siddharth is voice for Simba in Tamil version of ‘Lion King’

Posted on by NT Bureau

Disney India has announced that actor Siddharth will be dubbing for the character of Simba in the Tamil version of The Lion King. The much-awaited film is a live-action remake of 1994 original. The actor said that doing voice work for the beloved character was an unforgettable experience for him.

“I can never forget the first time I saw The Lion King on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can’t wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience,” Siddharth said in a statement.

The actor also shared the news on Twitter, where he declared that he is a big fan of Donald Glover, who has done the voice work for the film’s English version. “It’s a huge honour to voice Simba in Tamil in The Lion King. It is that extra bit special because I’m the biggest fan of the genius Donald Glover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you Disney and Jon Favreau for this,” Siddharth wrote.

