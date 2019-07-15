National Vedic chanting competition from 19 July

Chennai: Om Charitable Trust, a charitable organisation, will conduct 11th all India Vedic chanting competition (finals) from 19 to 21 July at Sri Krishnaswamy Kalyana Mandapam, South Boag Road and Sri Kanthimathi Kalyana Mandapam, Narasimhan Road, Off North Boag Road, T Nagar.

A press release said students from various patashalas from across all the south Indian States and from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and also from Nepal will participate in the event.

Over 800 took part in the first level competition held earlier and about 250 qualified to take part in the final competition to be conducted under 13 divisions covering rig, sukla yajur, krishna yajur, sama and adarvana vedas and also its subsections.

Prizes, cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to successful students and prizes will be given to patashalas with highest average basis and there will also be take aways for the public at the event.

Public Health Centre, medical director and president, Dr MK Srinivasan will inaugurate the competition 19 July at 9 am and various programmes such as Samskritaananda (educative programme on Sanskrit), padapooja to vedic scholars and music programme ‘Vedam Geedam Nadam’ will be held during the period.

On 21 July at 2.30 pm, Cognizant emeritus vice chairman Lakshmi Narayanan will preside over the valedictory function and distribute prizes.

Om Charitable Trust started by Dr Balaji Srinivasan and Narayanan, chartered accountant has been conducting inter-patashala competition every year by inviting Vedic students from all over the country. The trust also offers monthly stipend to students perusing Vedic studies. Donations to the trust are exempted from Income Tax under section 80G and can be made by way of cheques (in favour of Om Charitable Trust), NEFT, credit and debit card payments and also in foreign currency. Contribution by corporates will also qualify under CSR, the release added.

For details, contact Narayanan at 94440 22446 or Sudha Varadan at 98842 17100. Website www.omcharitabletrust.com.