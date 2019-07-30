World Cup winning Indian kabaddi teams felicitated in Chennai

Chennai: Indian Men and Women Kabaddi team emerged as the World Champions by winning the World Cup Kabaddi 2019, which was held in Melaka Malaysia from 20 July to 28 July.

India Men’s team won the World Cup by defeating Iraq by 57- 27 in the finals and India Women’s team beat Taiwan 47-29 in the finals at the Mini Stadium Bistari in Melaka, to bring home the title. Both the teams received the Cup and gold medals from the Deputy Prime Minister, Malaysia, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Iraq team came second, and Taiwan was the in third place in men’s competition. Taiwan team was second and Malaysia team was third in Women’s competition.

The World Cup was organized under the auspices of the World Kabaddi and hosted by the Malaysia Kabaddi Federation (MKF). Players from 40 countries like Iraq, Taiwan, Canada, Mauritius, Egypt, Australia, Kenya participated in this championship.Total of 32 men’s team and 18 women’s team competed for this title.

The Indian team was selected by the New Kabaddi Federation and 12 men and 12 women from all over the nation were selected based on their performance in the recently concluded Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL), held in May and June 2019. The team was trained by Arjuna Awardees and Ex International players like Rajarathinam and Rakesh Kumar.

The victorious teams reached Chennai, where an event was held to felicitate the players and coach for their achievement, here, Tuesday.

‘We gave new opportunities to the players and they have completely dominated the tournament and reaffirmed our position as the top nation in the sport of Kabaddi. We are confident of making Kabaddi an Olympic sport by 2028,’ said MV Prasad Babu, General Secretary of New Kabaddi Federation. The players were felicitated by Justice RMT Teekaa Raman and DGP, M Ravi.