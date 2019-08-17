‘Saaho’ means Jai Ho, says Prabhas

“After Baahubali I just wanted to do a love story but after being impressed with the script of Saaho, I decided to do it,” said actor Prabhas, who is back with his much-awaited film, Saaho, an action thriller film, written and directed by Run Raja Run fame Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations.

The film is up for release 30 August, which is a multi-lingual film, made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil which has a stellar cast that includes Shraddha Kapoor along with Arun Vijay, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in supporting roles. The technical crew of this film includes R Madhi for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad editing and art director Sabu Cyril.

Speaking during the press meet organised in the city, ahead of the movie’s release, Prabhas said, “Since Baahubali was a massive hit, I definitely wanted to release my next film in Tamil as Baahubali was a big success here. I wanted to entertain the audience who liked Baahubali with Saaho.”

On speaking about the meaning of Saaho and his role in the film, he says, “First of all, Saaho literally translates to Jai Ho, I play a cop in the film. It has many action sequences and that has made it big. Like Baahubali, this film also has many characters and the way Sujeeth has done the character sketch, every character has a stronghold in the film,” he added.

On being asked how difficult it was to come out of the character of Baahubali after four long years and acting in Saaho, Prabhas said, “A month after completing Baahubali, I wanted to do my next film, that was when I was impressed with Sujeeth’s script and we had a few workshops before the shoot to prepare for the role. Saaho is a present-day film and I didn’t had any difficulty in doing the role.”

Speaking about the huge budget with which the film is being made, Director Sujeeth says, “I didn’t have any intention to make the film with a very big budget. I conveyed the story to Prabhas before Baahubali so I didn’t have any influence of Baahubali while writing the script. When I conveyed the outline of the film, he was very excited and I began working on the script. But obviously after Baahubali, Prabhas sir’s market became huge. So story wise I didn’t tweak anything but the film demanded more to the scale of the budget due to some action scenes as we wanted to give something fresh and new to the audience.”

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is making her debut in South through this film and about what made her choose this film, she says, “I think just like any other film, it is the script and the connection to the character that maters and when I heard the narration, I was so excited to be a part of the film. I was the lucky one to be in the film, and being a part of a multi-lingual film is so good because you get the whole country to watch the film and also the excitement of working with Prabhas made me choose the film.”

Speaking about the challenges of acting in her first multi-lingual film, she says, “It was a very new and exciting experience for me and at the same time it was also tough to speak in different languages. Every line I by-hearted like how we used to do in school, I tried my best,” added the actress who also said that she would love to do a film in Tamil in future.