‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’ gets Parthiban into two record books

Actor-filmmaker Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has entered Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for a single person writing, directing, acting and producing a film.

Heaping laurels on Parthiban after a special screening of the movie, veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, said, “His performance in the film is so astounding that we forget that it’s a solo act movie. Everything is different and unique in the movie.”

For his part, Parthiban’s mentor K Bhagyaraj said, “Both Parthiban and my assistant Pandiarajan were recipients of national and international recognition, but being called as their guru, I haven’t achieved anything. But I consider their victory as mine.”

Says Parthiban, “There were 12 movies in the world where ‘solo act’ was performed. But the specialty of Otha Seruppu is that the film has been written, directed, produced and acted by the same person and that is me. In that sense, my film will be the 1st attempt in the genre followed by 12 movies.”