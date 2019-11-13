Tamilnadu gets five new districts

Chennai: Formation of new districts in the State, which was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami earlier this year, was released in the government Gazette today.

Thanks to this, Tamilnadu will have 37 districts, up from 32. Since January 2019, the government has announced creation of five additional districts in the State, in a bid to fulfil longtime requests of people and to ensure better administration.

In August, Palaniswami announced that Vellore district would be trifurcated to create Ranipet and Tirupattur. In January, he announced the carving out of the district of Kallakurichi, from Villuppuram.

In July, the government had notified two new districts Chengalpattu and Tenkasi, carved out of Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

The Gazette released today stated that Vellore, Anaicut, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Pernampet, K V Kuppam taluks will come under Vellore district. Two revenue divisions – Vellore and Gudiyatham have been created in Vellore district.

Similarly in Tirupattur district, Tirupattur and Vaniyambadi have been created as revenue divisions. The Tirupattur district will comprise of Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Naattrampalli and Ambur taluks.

In Ranipet district, Ranipet and Arakkonam will act as the revenue divisions and will comprise of the Arcot, Nemmili, Walajabad and Arakkonam taluks.

The Kanchipuram district will comprise of Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudur, Walajabad and Kundrathur Taluks. Kanchipuram and Sriperumbudur will act as the revenue divisions.

The newly formed Chengalpattu district will have three revenue divisions as Chengalpattu, Madhuranthagam and Tambaram. The new district will comprise of Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Pallavaram, Vandalur, Madhuranthagam, Cheyyur, Thirukazhukundram and Thiruporur taluks.

The gazette also said the Tirunelveli district will comprise of Palayankottai, Maanur, Nanguneri, Cheranmahadevi, Radhapuram, Ambasamudhiram and Thisayanvila taluks.

Similarly, the newly formed Tenkasi district will have Sankarankovil, Sengottai, Kadayanallur, Sivagiri, V K Pudhur, Thiruvengadam and Alangulam taluks.

While carving of new districts is not new, this is the first time that the government has announced five new districts in the short span of eight months. IAS officers were appointed as special officers to carry out the procedures for the creation of the new districts.

The procedures for creating a new district broadly include the drawing of boundaries, and deciding the blocks and taluks of the new district. After the State government conveys its formal acceptance of the plan, the new district administration, including the revenue and police departments, are put in place.