Talk Media Kolam contest

Residents made the streets of Nanganallur glitter with colour as Talk Media conducted its Mega Rangoli Contest successfully last week as part of the Pongal festival. More than 100 people actively participated in the contest which was held in two categories Juniors (Under 15) and Seniors (16 and above). Participants drew rangolis of different designs and themes like women protection, global warming, protecting environment and patriotism attracted the eyeballs of many visitors in 7th, 8th and 9th Streets in Nanganallur.

Bhuvaneshwari and Rithika, a mother-daughter duo won the first place in seniors category. S Sundara Harini and AV Anandi won the second place. Also, six teams comprising Jothilakshmi Ravi; N Vijayalakshmi and Nithyashree; Manjula Ravichandran and Rajambal; Dhanalaksmi; Mythili S and Sudarsanan N; Sathya N and Gayathri V were given additional prizes.

In the juniors, K M Nethra won the first place, Padmavathy and Kaviya, Sai Shruthika and Jenisha won the joint-second prize while Rithika E, Vishnu Priya with Aiswarya and Sri Raghul won the third place respectively.

Here are the photographs of the contest and prize winners.

Seniors Winners and Kolam:

Juniors Winners and Kolam:

More Photos: