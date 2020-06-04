Devadas Brothers trailer is out

The trailer of romantic comedy Devadas Brothers was out recently. Directed by Janakiraman and produced by V Mathiyalagan under the banner Etcetera Entertainment, the trailer has managed to go viral.

The trailer has been released by Simbu, who is a part of Maha, which is also produced under the same banner. The trailer looks exciting and seems like a Rom-Com is on the cards for the audience. Devadas Brothers stars Dhuruv, Shilpa Manjunath, Sanchita Shetty, Ajay Prasath, Bala Saravanan and Madras Johnny.