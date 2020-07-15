Heavy rainfall predicted for 4 districts of TN, fishermen asked to stay out of sea

Chennai: Heavy rainfall alert has been issued to parts of Tamilnadu and fishermen in northern districts of the State have been asked by the officials to not venture into sea.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamilnadu today. RMC said the districts of Vellore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Thiruvallur will receive heavy rainfall.

Chennai will see cloudy skies throughout the day, with isolated showers expected in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, and Puducherry.

A strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is also very likely over the Arabian Sea and squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely over the Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh coast and south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka coasts.