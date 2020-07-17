Chennai Angels fund uFony

Chennai: uFony Services Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based ed-tech company, has raised funding from The Chennai Angels and other independent investors for School Diary an interactive platform that brings education to smartphones.

“School Diary is a user-friendly platform that caters to K12 schools, helping them engage students and conduct classes virtually without compromising on privacy,” said a press release.

It is an integrated virtual classroom with online teaching, virtual PTMs, instant academic and non-academic updates, and even an online store where parents can shop for school products.

The platform also has an administrator interface to collect online payments, automate accounting, manage transport, track live busses, monitor driver/staff behavior, manage payroll, inventory & accounts, and much more.

“School Diaryis being leveraged by Schools across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. It is generating interest from a lot of School Districts in the USA,” said Ashish Chaturvedi, founder of uFony Services Pvt. Ltd.

“With smartphone penetration on the rise and digital learning to gain acceptance, we expect more and more schools in the USA and other countries to sign up for School Diary.”