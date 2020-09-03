TN reports 5,892 Covid-19 cases & 6,110 recoveries

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 5,892 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus pandemic in the State so far to 4,45,851.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 968 new infections. With this, the total number of cases in the metropolis has reached 1,38,724, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening.

As far as the neigbouring districts of Chennai are concerned, Chengalpattu today posted 378 new infections, Kancheepuram 150 cases and Thiruvallur 258 fresh cases, said the bulletin.

The State today saw 92 Covid-19 patients losing their lives. With this, the total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu so far to the pandemic has touched 7,608.

On the positive side, as many as 6,110 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,86,173.