A new web series from Zee5 Club

ZEE5 is coming out with a new web series

Thanthu Vitten Ennai, a grand web series which is a remake of successful Marathi Series ‘Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi’.

Thanthu Vitten Ennai will be a complete family entertainer and has a mix of good dramatic and humorous situations that arise in family.

Ashwin and Hari Priya playing lead roles in Thanthu Vitten Ennai. Both of them have been known to Tamil audience.

Popular actor Seetha plays an important role in this web series.

Dharsha Gupta, Rethika Srinivas, Raghavi, Durga, Neepa and many other known actors are being part of this grand project.

Rajeev K Prasad has directed this web series. He has already written and directed film Sathuran in Tamil.

Thanthu Vitten Ennai is officially releasing on Oct 23 in Zee5 Club.